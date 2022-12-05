wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes NXT Deadline

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule of programming that will be added to Peacock this week, including NXT Deadline this Saturday. The schedule erroneously lists Deadline as happening on Sunday, but it’s still scheduled for December 10.

Monday, Dec. 5
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Dec. 7
Monday Night Raw (11/7/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (with guests The Street Profits and X-PAC) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/6/22)

Thursday, Dec. 8
This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 9
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10
WWE Main Event (11/24/22)
ICW Fight Club #245
wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 2
PROGRESS Chapter 143
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 11
Friday Night SmackDown (11/11/22)**
NXT Deadline 2022 Kickoff – 7:30 p.m. ET
NXT Deadline 2022 – 8 p.m. ET

