This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes The Best of WWE’s ECW

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock, which will include the best of WWE’s ECW brand.

Monday, April 25

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, April 27

Monday Night Raw (3/28/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (4/26/22)

Thursday, April 28

NXT UK – 3 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, April 29

Best of WWE: ECW

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 30

WWE Main Event (4/11/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Flight Club 217

wXw Inner Circle 11

PROGRESS Chapter 132

Sunday, May 1

Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22) (also available on free tier)