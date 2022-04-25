wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes The Best of WWE’s ECW
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock, which will include the best of WWE’s ECW brand.
Monday, April 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, April 27
Monday Night Raw (3/28/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (4/26/22)
Thursday, April 28
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, April 29
Best of WWE: ECW
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, April 30
WWE Main Event (4/11/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Flight Club 217
wXw Inner Circle 11
PROGRESS Chapter 132
Sunday, May 1
Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22) (also available on free tier)
