This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes The Best of WWE’s ECW

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Show ECW December to Dismember Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock, which will include the best of WWE’s ECW brand.

Monday, April 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, April 27
Monday Night Raw (3/28/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (4/26/22)

Thursday, April 28
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, April 29
Best of WWE: ECW
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 30
WWE Main Event (4/11/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Flight Club 217
wXw Inner Circle 11
PROGRESS Chapter 132

Sunday, May 1
Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22) (also available on free tier)

