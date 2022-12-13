This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes This Is Awesome, More

WWE has announced the schedule of programming that will be added to Peacock this week, including a new episode of This Is Awesome and more. You can check out the full listing below:

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Dec. 12

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Monday Night Raw (11/14/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (200th episode celebration with guests Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins)

WWE NXT (12/13/22)

Thursday, Dec. 15

This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 16

WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Wrestling Games – 10 a.m. ET

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17

WWE Main Event (12/1/22)

ICW Fear & Loathing XIV

wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 3

The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18

Friday Night SmackDown (11/18/22)**