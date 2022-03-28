wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Wrestlemania 38

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Knoxville Sami Zayn WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

It’s the biggest week of the year for WWE, and this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content includes Wrestlemania 38 and related events.

Monday, March 28
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, March 30
Monday Night Raw (2/28/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (featuring Trish Stratus and Riddle) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/29/22)

Thursday, March 31
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, April 1
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
WWE Hall of Fame 2022 – 10 PM ET

Saturday, April 2
WWE Main Event (3/14/22)
La Previa: WrestleMania Saturday
NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show – 12 PM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT Stand & Deliver – 1 PM ET
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff – 6 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Saturday – 8 PM ET

Sunday, April 3
Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22) (also available on free tier)
La Previa: WrestleMania Sunday
The Ultimate WrestleMania – 10 AM ET
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff – 6 PM ET
WrestleMania Sunday – 8 PM ET

