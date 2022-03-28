wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Wrestlemania 38
It’s the biggest week of the year for WWE, and this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content includes Wrestlemania 38 and related events.
Monday, March 28
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, March 30
Monday Night Raw (2/28/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (featuring Trish Stratus and Riddle) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/29/22)
Thursday, March 31
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, April 1
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
WWE Hall of Fame 2022 – 10 PM ET
Saturday, April 2
WWE Main Event (3/14/22)
La Previa: WrestleMania Saturday
NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show – 12 PM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT Stand & Deliver – 1 PM ET
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff – 6 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Saturday – 8 PM ET
Sunday, April 3
Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22) (also available on free tier)
La Previa: WrestleMania Sunday
The Ultimate WrestleMania – 10 AM ET
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff – 6 PM ET
WrestleMania Sunday – 8 PM ET
