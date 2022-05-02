This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Wrestlemania Backlash

May 2, 2022 | Posted by

WWE has announced the schedule for WWE Network content on Peacock, which includes Sunday’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.

Monday, May 2

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 4

Monday Night Raw (4/4/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump (featuring Ezekiel & Sasha Banks) – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

NXT Spring Breakin’ (5/3/22)

Thursday, May 5

NXT UK – 3 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 6

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Cody Rhodes

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 7

WWE Main Event (4/18/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Flight Club 218

wXw Ambition 13

PROGRESS Chapter 133

Sunday, May 8

Friday Night SmackDown (4/8/22) (also available on free tier)

La Previa: WrestleMania Backlash

WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 – 8 PM ET