This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes Wrestlemania Backlash
WWE has announced the schedule for WWE Network content on Peacock, which includes Sunday’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.
Monday, May 2
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, May 4
Monday Night Raw (4/4/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump (featuring Ezekiel & Sasha Banks) – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT Spring Breakin’ (5/3/22)
Thursday, May 5
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 6
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Cody Rhodes
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, May 7
WWE Main Event (4/18/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Flight Club 218
wXw Ambition 13
PROGRESS Chapter 133
Sunday, May 8
Friday Night SmackDown (4/8/22) (also available on free tier)
La Previa: WrestleMania Backlash
WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WrestleMania Backlash 2022 – 8 PM ET
