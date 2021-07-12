This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule Includes Money in the Bank 2021

WWE has revealed the list of additions to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday.

Monday, July 12

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, July 13

The Best of WWE: Money in the Bank: Part 2 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, July 14

Monday Night Raw (6/14/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Edge – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (7/13/21)

Thursday, July 15

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, July 16

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 17

WWE Main Event (6/24/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 180

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 115

Sunday, July 18

Friday Night SmackDown (6/18/21) (also available on free tier)

La Previa: Money in the Bank (also available on free tier)

The Ultimate Show: Money in the Bank (also available on free tier)

Broken Skull Sessions: Kevin Nash

WWE’s The Bump – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Money in the Bank 2021 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Money in the Bank 2021 – 8 PM ET