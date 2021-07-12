wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule Includes Money in the Bank 2021

July 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has revealed the list of additions to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday.

Monday, July 12
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, July 13
The Best of WWE: Money in the Bank: Part 2 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, July 14
Monday Night Raw (6/14/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Edge – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (7/13/21)

Thursday, July 15
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, July 16
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 17
WWE Main Event (6/24/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 180
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 115

Sunday, July 18
Friday Night SmackDown (6/18/21) (also available on free tier)
La Previa: Money in the Bank (also available on free tier)
The Ultimate Show: Money in the Bank (also available on free tier)
Broken Skull Sessions: Kevin Nash
WWE’s The Bump – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Money in the Bank 2021 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Money in the Bank 2021 – 8 PM ET

