This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule Includes NXT Wargames, Updated Lineup

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock additions, which includes NXT Wargames on Sunday.

Monday, November 29

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, December 1

Monday Night Raw (11/1/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (11/30/21)

Thursday, December 2

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, December 3

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, December 4

WWE Main Event (11/11/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 200

wXw True Colors 2021

Sunday, December 5

Friday Night SmackDown (11/5/21) (also available on free tier)

NXT WarGames Pre-Show 2021 – 7:30 PM ET (also available on free tier)

NXT WarGames – 8 PM ET

The lineup for Wargames includes:

* Wargames Match: Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai

* Wargames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo & Grayson Waller

* WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Joe Gacy

* Hair vs. Hair: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson