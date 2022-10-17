wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Halloween Havoc, More
October 17, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including Halloween Havoc and more. You can see the full lineup of new additions below as announced by WWE on Monday:
Monday
Raw Talk** – 11:05 PM ET
Wednesday
Monday Night Raw (9/19/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 PM ET (featuring Solo Sikoa)
WWE NXT (10/18/22)
Thursday
This Week in WWE
Friday
Best of WWE: Scream Queens
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday
WWE Main Event (10/6/22)
ICW Fight Club #238
PROGRESS Chapter 143
The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 PM ET
NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff** – 7 PM ET
NXT Halloween Havoc** – 8 PM ET
Sunday
Friday Night SmackDown (9/23/22)**
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
