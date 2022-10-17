This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Halloween Havoc, More

WWE has announced the lineup of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including Halloween Havoc and more. You can see the full lineup of new additions below as announced by WWE on Monday:

Monday

Raw Talk** – 11:05 PM ET

Wednesday

Monday Night Raw (9/19/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 PM ET (featuring Solo Sikoa)

WWE NXT (10/18/22)

Thursday

This Week in WWE

Friday

Best of WWE: Scream Queens

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday

WWE Main Event (10/6/22)

ICW Fight Club #238

PROGRESS Chapter 143

The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 PM ET

NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff** – 7 PM ET

NXT Halloween Havoc** – 8 PM ET

Sunday

Friday Night SmackDown (9/23/22)**

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network