This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Bobby Lashley & More
WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including the Best of Bobby Lashley, WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge, and more.
Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:
March 29
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET
March 30
The Best of WWE: Best of Bobby Lashley
March 31
Monday Night Raw (3/1/21)
WWE’s The Bump: Carmella – 10 AM ET
April 1
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
WWE NXT (3/31/21)
April 2
WWE The Day Of: Fastlane 2021
205 Live – 10 PM ET
April 3
WWE Main Event (3/18/21)
Talking Smack
wXw We Love Wrestling #5
ICW Fight Club 166
EVOLVE 7
April 4
Friday Night SmackDown (3/5/21)
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge: WrestleMania 22
