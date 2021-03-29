wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Bobby Lashley & More

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including the Best of Bobby Lashley, WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

March 29
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET

March 30
The Best of WWE: Best of Bobby Lashley

March 31
Monday Night Raw (3/1/21)
WWE’s The Bump: Carmella – 10 AM ET

April 1
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
WWE NXT (3/31/21)

April 2
WWE The Day Of: Fastlane 2021
205 Live – 10 PM ET

April 3
WWE Main Event (3/18/21)
Talking Smack
wXw We Love Wrestling #5
ICW Fight Club 166
EVOLVE 7

April 4
Friday Night SmackDown (3/5/21)
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge: WrestleMania 22

