This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Bobby Lashley & More

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including the Best of Bobby Lashley, WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

March 29

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET

March 30

The Best of WWE: Best of Bobby Lashley

March 31

Monday Night Raw (3/1/21)

WWE’s The Bump: Carmella – 10 AM ET

April 1

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

WWE NXT (3/31/21)

April 2

WWE The Day Of: Fastlane 2021

205 Live – 10 PM ET

April 3

WWE Main Event (3/18/21)

Talking Smack

wXw We Love Wrestling #5

ICW Fight Club 166

EVOLVE 7

April 4

Friday Night SmackDown (3/5/21)

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge: WrestleMania 22