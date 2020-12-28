wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Programming Includes A New WWE Day Of For TLC 2020
WWE Network has revealed this week’s slate of programs, which includes a new episode of ‘The Day of’ that focuses on TLC 2020.
Monday, Dec. 28
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, Dec. 29
WWE Superstar Gaming Series – 8 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Monday Night Raw (11/30/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
The Best Moments of 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Thursday, Dec. 31
Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (12/30/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 1
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Jan. 2
WWE Main Event (12/17/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
EVOLVE 141 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 152 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #7 – 12 PM ET on demand
The Best of PROGRESS: Best of Atlas Championship – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, Jan. 3
Friday Night SmackDown (12/4/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 8 PM ET
