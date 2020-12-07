This Week’s WWE Network Programming Includes A New WWE Untold

WWE has revealed the content that will be new to the WWE Network this week, which includes a new episode of WWE Untold looking at Goldberg’s streak.

Monday, Dec. 7

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Apollo Crews – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Jon Heder – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best of WWE: The Best of Keith Lee – 12 p.m. ET on demand (available on free tier)

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Monday Night Raw (11/9/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

Thursday, Dec. 10

Notsam Wrestling: “Influence” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (12/9/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Dec. 11

Swerve City – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE The Day Of: Survivor Series 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE The Day Of: Survivor Series 2020 – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Dec. 12

WWE Main Event (11/26/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Drew & A: Chris Hemsworth – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 138 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 149 – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Catch Grand Prix #4 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Dec. 13

Friday Night SmackDown (11/13/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak – 8 PM ET