wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Programming Includes Wrestlemania Encores, More Independent Content
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network contact, which includes an encore of Wrestlemania IV and more independent content.
Monday, Mar. 8
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, Mar. 9
WrestleMania IV (encore) – 8 PM ET
Wednesday, Mar. 10
Monday Night Raw (2/8/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Molly Holly, Damian Priest, Shane Helms & Rhea Ripley – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
Thursday, Mar. 11
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (3/10/21) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Mar. 12
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Mar. 13
WWE Main Event (2/25/21) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
PROGRESS Chapter 106 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 163 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Shotgun Silvester Spezial – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 4 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Sunday, Mar. 14
Friday Night SmackDown (2/12/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE 24: WrestleMania 36: The Show Must Go On (encore) – 8 PM ET
