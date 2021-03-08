wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network Programming Includes Wrestlemania Encores, More Independent Content

March 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network contact, which includes an encore of Wrestlemania IV and more independent content.

Monday, Mar. 8
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Mar. 9
WrestleMania IV (encore) – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, Mar. 10
Monday Night Raw (2/8/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Molly Holly, Damian Priest, Shane Helms & Rhea Ripley – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Mar. 11
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (3/10/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Mar. 12
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Mar. 13
WWE Main Event (2/25/21) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
PROGRESS Chapter 106 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 163 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Shotgun Silvester Spezial – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 4 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Mar. 14
Friday Night SmackDown (2/12/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE 24: WrestleMania 36: The Show Must Go On (encore) – 8 PM ET

