This Week’s WWE Network Schedule Includes Extreme Rules and A New Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s new programming on the WWE Network and Peacock, including Extreme Rules and a new Broken Skull Sessions with Seth Rollins.

Monday, September 20

Superstars (8 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, September 21

The Best of WWE: Extreme Rules 2 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, September 22

Monday Night Raw (8/23/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (9/21/21)

Thursday, September 23

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, September 24

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, September 25

WWE Main Event (9/2/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 190

wXw Fan Appreciation 1

wXw Fan Appreciation 2

wXw Shortcut to the Top 2021

wXw 20th Anniversary Show

wXw We Love Wrestling 21

Sunday, September 26

Friday Night SmackDown (8/27/21) (also available on free tier)

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Seth Rollins

WWE’s The Bump – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 – 8 PM ET