wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Schedule Includes Extreme Rules and A New Broken Skull Sessions
WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s new programming on the WWE Network and Peacock, including Extreme Rules and a new Broken Skull Sessions with Seth Rollins.
Monday, September 20
Superstars (8 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, September 21
The Best of WWE: Extreme Rules 2 (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, September 22
Monday Night Raw (8/23/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (9/21/21)
Thursday, September 23
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, September 24
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, September 25
WWE Main Event (9/2/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 190
wXw Fan Appreciation 1
wXw Fan Appreciation 2
wXw Shortcut to the Top 2021
wXw 20th Anniversary Show
wXw We Love Wrestling 21
Sunday, September 26
Friday Night SmackDown (8/27/21) (also available on free tier)
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Seth Rollins
WWE’s The Bump – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 – 8 PM ET
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has the ‘Youngest Skewing Audience’ Out of All TV Sports Programming
- Tony Khan Says Most of AEW Roster is Vaccinated, Vaccination Not Mandatory
- Impact Wrestling Taping Results, Including Victory Road and Knockouts Knockdown (SPOILERS)
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations