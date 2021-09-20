wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network Schedule Includes Extreme Rules and A New Broken Skull Sessions

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s new programming on the WWE Network and Peacock, including Extreme Rules and a new Broken Skull Sessions with Seth Rollins.

Monday, September 20
Superstars (8 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, September 21
The Best of WWE: Extreme Rules 2 (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, September 22
Monday Night Raw (8/23/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (9/21/21)

Thursday, September 23
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, September 24
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, September 25
WWE Main Event (9/2/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 190
wXw Fan Appreciation 1
wXw Fan Appreciation 2
wXw Shortcut to the Top 2021
wXw 20th Anniversary Show
wXw We Love Wrestling 21

Sunday, September 26
Friday Night SmackDown (8/27/21) (also available on free tier)
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Seth Rollins
WWE’s The Bump – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 – 8 PM ET

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading