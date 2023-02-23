This Week’s WWE NXT Drops In Viewership and Ratings, Still In Top 20 Shows

This week’s episode of WWE NXT was down in both viewership and ratings, although it was still in the top 20 for the night. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show brought in 589,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s episode, which had 640,000 viewers and a 0.15.

The show was #16 for the night, actually a spot higher than last week in spite of lower numbers overall.

Showbuzz Daily reports that the #1 show on Tuesday night was TLC’s 1000 Lb Sisters, which had a 0.29 rating and 1,233,000 viewers. The show with the most viewers was Fox News’ The Five, which had 3,119,000 as well as a 0.17 rating.