wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE NXT Drops In Viewership and Ratings, Still In Top 20 Shows
This week’s episode of WWE NXT was down in both viewership and ratings, although it was still in the top 20 for the night. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show brought in 589,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s episode, which had 640,000 viewers and a 0.15.
The show was #16 for the night, actually a spot higher than last week in spite of lower numbers overall.
Showbuzz Daily reports that the #1 show on Tuesday night was TLC’s 1000 Lb Sisters, which had a 0.29 rating and 1,233,000 viewers. The show with the most viewers was Fox News’ The Five, which had 3,119,000 as well as a 0.17 rating.
WWE NXT, Tuesday on USA Network (8-10:07pm):
589,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.14
#16 cable original in P18-49
MLW Underground, Tuesday on Reelz (10-11pm):
97,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.03
#117 cable original in P18-49
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/deQvE6o3Vg
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) February 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success
- Eric Bischoff On If He’d Change Anything About Dennis Rodman In WCW, Possibility Of Hogan Leaving In 1998
- Spectrum Cable Reveals Apparent Date for AEW Forbidden Door II
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE For Not Mentioning Montez Ford During Raw