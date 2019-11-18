This Week’s WWE Schedule: CM Punk on WWE Backstage, More

Here is the schedule for WWE TV this week:

– Tonight’s RAW takes place in Boston, MA. It features Seth Rollins vs. Andrade for the Team RAW captain spot at Survivor Series, Natalya vs. Asauka, an appearance from Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in tag team action.

– After RAW, there will be a new episode of Ride Along on the WWE Network. Here’s a synopsis: On the way to the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and Apollo take a trip down memory lane in Los Angeles, while Trish Stratus and Lita make a pit stop at the Santa Monica Pier!

– There will be a new episode of WWE Backstage tomorrow, the first to feature CM Punk as a part of the team.

– Wednesday’s episode of NXT will feature Adam Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic in a ladder match for Wargames team advantage.

– Thursday’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will include Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland’s debut.

– Smackdown takes place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and will feature Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G vs. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

– Saturday will be NXT Takeover: Wargames.

– Sunday will be Survivor Series.

– After Survivor Series on the WWE Network will be the first episode of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions”, with The Undertaker as the first guest.

– WWE will also release a new episode of WWE Untold this weekend, focusing on Sting’s final match against Seth Rollins.

– Finally, there will be an episode of RAW from the Allstate Arena on Monday.