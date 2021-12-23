wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Released
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
WWE’s The Bump is back this week with guests Drew McIntyre, Queen Zelina & Carmella, and The Diamond Mine. You can see the full video below for the episode, which aired earlier today and is described as follows:
”Drew McIntyre returns to the show looking ahead to his matchup against Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1. Plus, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina & Carmella grace the crew with their presence, and Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong, Malcolm Bivens, Ivy Nile, Hachiman and The Creed Brothers stop by.”
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross On a Potential Rematch With Jon Moxley: ‘We Have A Score to Settle’
- Kevin Owens On His Future Goals In WWE, What He Thinks Of Company’s Rebranding Of NXT
- Jim Ross On Hardy Boyz Being Greatest Team Ever Developed In WWE, Wanting To See Jeff Hardy In AEW
- Tony Khan On Possible ‘Bidding War’ With WWE Over MJF, Whether He Had Interest In Kevin Owens