This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Released

WWE’s The Bump is back this week with guests Drew McIntyre, Queen Zelina & Carmella, and The Diamond Mine. You can see the full video below for the episode, which aired earlier today and is described as follows:

”Drew McIntyre returns to the show looking ahead to his matchup against Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1. Plus, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina & Carmella grace the crew with their presence, and Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong, Malcolm Bivens, Ivy Nile, Hachiman and The Creed Brothers stop by.”