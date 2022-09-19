In an interview with The Ringer, Triple H announced that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature two Wargames matches for the first time ever. While there have been Wargames matches in NXT, it’s never happened on the main roster. He also noted that the show would not be RAW vs. Smackdown. Here are highlights:

On this year’s Survivor Series: “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

On the original Wargames matches: “I love the original ones, the very first ones, with the Horsemen and Dusty and the Road Warriors and everybody else. Those were always my favorites. It was a different time in the business, a simpler time in the business.”

On his approach to creative: “One of the things that Vince used to always say is if you put yourself in the seats, you could never go wrong. Now, all fans have different points of view. All you gotta do is go online now and you’ll see every single person has a different point of view and they’re happy to express it. But I think if you go out there and you think, What would you wanna see? If you’re a fan and you just love what we do, what would you want to see?”

On the use of blood in wrestling: “The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous,” Levesque added. “I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we’ve changed that practice. And it’s irresponsible to go back.”

On the WWE Wargames cage not having a roof: “When we first started redoing them. People were upset that we didn’t have a top on the cage. And I was like, ‘Well, we already have one with the top on [Hell in a Cell].’ And the other thing is, it used to drive me nuts when I was a kid that the cage was too short. You’d see like what happened with Brian Pillman, where he got put up for a powerbomb and it wasn’t enough space. [Taking the top off the cage] allows you to do so much more stuff. Look, in the old generation, no one was about to jump off the top of that cage. The times have changed, the business has evolved, and the cage that WarGames is held in needed to evolve, too.”