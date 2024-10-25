Thom Latimer Would Like To See Nick Aldis Get In the Ring In WWE

Count Thom Latimer as one of those who would like to see Nick Aldis compete in WWE. Aldis has been strictly a non-wrestling character since he joined WWE in 2023 and became the General Manager for Smackdown, though he’s been open to a potential match with his fellow GM Adam Pearce. Latimer, who was part of Strictly Business in the NWA, was asked in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm if he would like to see his former stablemate take to the ring in WWE.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Latimer said (per Fightful). “Never say never, right? It’s wrestling. I would absolutely love to see that, and I feel like Nick deserves it. I mean Nick, and I’ve said this before too, he’s a guy you could put in any position, he can do everything, he’s good at everything. He’s just an all-around talent. There’s a lot of qualities of Nick that I wish that I had, and so I also, like I said, I feel like he deserves it.”

He continued, “Will he get it? I don’t know because again, it’s wrestling. But it is also wrestling, so you never know. But I mean there is money sat on the table there, and they could go that route, and hopefully they will. I know to him, too, it would mean the world.”

Latimer is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, having won the title at the NWA 76th Anniversary Show in August.