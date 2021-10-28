wrestling / News

Three Bouts Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 10-29-21

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage, featuring three matches. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush)
* Trick or Treat Match: Abadon vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading