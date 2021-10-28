Three Bouts Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage, featuring three matches. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush)

* Trick or Treat Match: Abadon vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.