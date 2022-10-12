Three Independent Wrestlers Set To Be At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Taping

Fightful Select reports that three independent wrestlers are set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Toronto. It is unknown if they will appear on Dynamite, Rampage or Dark: Elevation.

Tiktok and social media influencers the Voros Twins are going to be at the show. They were photographed with Chris Jericho last night. Meanwhile, Jody Threat is also set for the tapings as of a couple of weeks ago. He got a WWE tryout in 2019 and helped Trish Stratus get ready for her in-ring return.