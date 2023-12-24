Three Matches Added To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three more matches for Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. Yota Tsuji will take on Yuya Uemura, while Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino battle HOUSE OF TORTURE’s EVIL & Ren Narita. Finally, the New Japan Ranbo is back for the KOPW 2024 provisional title, and will be on the kickoff show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado

* IWGP Jr Tag Championship: Bullet Club War Dogs (c) vs. Catch 2/2

* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP Tag & STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (IWGP Tag) vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (STRONG Openweight Tag)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Ren Narita)

* Kickoff: KOPW 2024 New Japan Ranbo