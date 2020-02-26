wrestling / News
Three Matches Added To WWE Super Showdown Tomorrow
On today’s episode of The Bump, WWE announced three matches for tomorrow’s Super Showdown PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They include Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler, Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza and The OC vs. The Viking Raiders. The latter will be a special kickoff show match. Here’s the updated card:
* WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
* Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg
* Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison & The Miz
* Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
* Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Erick Rowan vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley
* RAW Tag Team Titles: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza
* Kickoff Show Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The OC
