Three Matches Advertised For WWE Stomping Grounds (Possible Spoilers)

– WWE is locally advertising three matches for next month’s WWE Stomping Grounds. You can see the advertised matches below per PWInsider.

The show takes place on June 23rd from Tacoma, Washington and will air live on WWE Network. As always, the old “card subject to change” rule applies:

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre