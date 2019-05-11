wrestling
Three Matches and Two Segments, Including Double Contract Signing, Set For RAW
WWE has announced several matches and segments for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which reveals that the ‘Wild Card Rule’ is still in effect. Roman Reigns will appear on Miz TV as one of the segments. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will return to RAW as part of a double contract signing, with Becky Lynch facing off with Flair and Lacey Evans. The matches signed include:
* Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin
* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
* Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss
