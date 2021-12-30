Three Matches Announced For Final 205 Live of 2021

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s 205 Live, which will be the last episode of the show to air in 2021. The lineup includes:

* Dante Chen vs. Draco Anthony

* Edris Enofe vs. Guru Raaj

* Amari Miller vs. Nikkita Lyons

Chen to battle Anthony on exciting New Year’s Eve edition of 205 Live

A special New Year’s Eve edition of 205 Live will feature a trio of thrilling singles matches, as Dante Chen and Draco Anthony will lock horns, Edris Enofé is set to tangle with Guru Raaj, and Amari Miller will collide with newcomer Nikkita Lyons.

Competing for the first time since September due to a knee injury, Chen will need to shake off the ring rust in a hurry when he is opposed by an equally promising rookie in Draco. Chen quickly turned heads prior to landing on the shelf, and he now returns to a 2-0 record after picking up one solo win on NXT 2.0 and another on the purple brand.

Anthony has quickly established himself as a Superstar to watch on 205 Live as well, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Boa and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, and a main event victory will be significant for whomever emerges triumphant between Chen and Anthony.

Speaking of promising rookies, Enofé and Raaj are set to collide in a matchup that could very well divide the WWE Universe, as each has proven popular while competing across NXT 2.0 and 205 Live.

In addition to taking Finn Bálor to the limit at WWE Superstar Spectacle in January, Raaj has also looked ripe for a breakout in clashes with Superstars such as Harland and Andre Chase. Enofé, meanwhile, is fresh off a stunning upset victory over Von Wanger on NXT 2.0.

Eagerly participating in singles matches as well as the tag team ranks, Miller has experienced her ups and downs since joining the revamped 205 Live, and she’ll now seek a crucial win against Lyons. Primed for her WWE debut, Lyons is undoubtedly hungry for an immediate statement win.

Ring in the new year with a can’t-miss episode of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!