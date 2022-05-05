Three Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for their upcoming NJPW Strong Collision tapings in Philadelphia, as the show will be produced by United Empire. The ‘United Empire: Rising’ show on May 15 includes:

* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

* Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

* Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito & TMDK

In a first time ever dream match, none other than Homicide makes his NJPW STRONG debut to face Will Ospreay. The independent legend Homicide has earned the respect of the wrestling world, and perhaps even the respect of the Commonwealth Kingpin. But in the wild, unpredictable and unforgiving environment of the 2300 Arena, might Ospreay have bitten off more than he can chew for this singles contest? From his ring name, to his attitude, Ospreay lays claim to a lifestyle and gangland mentality that Homicide has lived far more closely over the decades, and in the former ECW Arena, may show that in violent form to the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Jeff Cobb will face former IMPACT X Division Champion Willie Mack. Mack and Cobb have met several times over the years on the independents, both as tag team partners and as opponents. They’re opponents tonight- will the normally jovial Mack be able to make his mark on the imposing brick wall that is the Imperial Unit?

Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan will combine with Aussie Open, as they face a reunited Aussie trio in TMDK joining Bad Dude Tito. For the first time since 2019, Mikey Nicholls is in New Japan action, and he’s joining his brethren in Shane Haste and JONAH. As powerful and quickly growing as United Empire are, TMDK are looking for their own resurgence in both the US and Japan in the coming months, and may start that resurgence in the best possible way by defeating United Empire on their own show!