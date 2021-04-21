Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced three matches, including one with title shot implications, for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that the following matches will take place next week:

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (If Reed wins, he gets a North American title shot)

* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Kushida & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.