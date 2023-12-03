Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

Three matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Collision, including two for the AEW Continental Classic. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson (1-0-0) vs. Andrade el Idolo (1-0-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0)

* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

"All Ego" Ethan Page just threw down an epic challenge to Kenny Omega to determine who is the best Canadian Wrestler! Next week on AEW Collision In Montreal – Page versus Omega!