Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

December 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

Three matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Collision, including two for the AEW Continental Classic. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson (1-0-0) vs. Andrade el Idolo (1-0-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0)
* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

