Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision
Three matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Collision, including two for the AEW Continental Classic. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson (1-0-0) vs. Andrade el Idolo (1-0-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0)
* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega
"All Ego" Ethan Page just threw down an epic challenge to Kenny Omega to determine who is the best Canadian Wrestler!
Next week on #AEWCollision In Montreal – Page versus Omega!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@OfficialEGO | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/OuDSA8oy2z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023
Don't miss a must-see pair of rematches in the Blue League of the #AEWContinentalClassic next week on Saturday Night #AEWCollision in Montreal:
@bryandanielson vs @AndradeElIdolo
@ClaudioCSRO vs Eddie Kingston
Thank you all who watched Collision on @TNTdrama tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2023