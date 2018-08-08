Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Three Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

– WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. Next week will be the final episode before NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV and will feature the following:

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty
* Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah
* Tyler Bate vs. Roderick Strong

The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

