Three Matches Announced for Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock following that night’s Smackdown. They include:

* Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne
* Riley Osborne vs. Jasper Troy
* Kendal Grey vs. Jazmyn Nyx

