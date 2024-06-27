wrestling / News
Three Matches Announced for Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock following that night’s Smackdown. They include:
* Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne
* Riley Osborne vs. Jasper Troy
* Kendal Grey vs. Jazmyn Nyx
