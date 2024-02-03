Three Matches Added To Monday’s WWE RAW

Three matches have been announced for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which includes a big 4-way tag team match. The New Day, Imperium, DIY and The Creed Brothers will all compete for a possible tag team title shot. The winning team faces Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate on next Friday’s Smackdown, and the winner of that challenges Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber.

Elsewhere, The Miz will face JD McDonagh while Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri face Ivar and Valhalla. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Tag Team Contenders Four-Way: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day

* The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

* Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

* GUNTHER celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental champion