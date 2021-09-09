wrestling / News

Three Matches & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

September 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW has three matches and a segment announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Friday that the following matches will take place on Friday’s show:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Max Caster
* Britt Baker, Rebel, & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, Ruby Soho, & Kris Statlander
* Darby Allin and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading