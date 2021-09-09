wrestling / News
Three Matches & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has three matches and a segment announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Friday that the following matches will take place on Friday’s show:
* Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Max Caster
* Britt Baker, Rebel, & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, Ruby Soho, & Kris Statlander
* Darby Allin and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard
