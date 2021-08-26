Three Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

– AEW has three matches set for Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can see the card below, which was announced after Dynamite, for the show.

Rampage is set to air Friday night on TNT.

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Finals: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler vs. Christian & Frankie Kazarian