Three Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
August 25, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has three matches set for Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can see the card below, which was announced after Dynamite, for the show.
Rampage is set to air Friday night on TNT.
* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Finals: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express
* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny
* Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler vs. Christian & Frankie Kazarian
Friday on #AEWRampage!#AEWDynamite is available on #AEWPLUS
[ Join ➡️ https://t.co/QSmusQrUjd ]
Select INTL markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/RWecxatpnh
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 26, 2021
