Three Matches Set For AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour TS LG Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced three matches for AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour. The following matches were announced on Friday’s Rampage for the Worlds End pre-show, as follows:

* Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey
* Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall
* The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines

The Zero Hour show streams live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

