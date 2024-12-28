wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced three matches for AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour. The following matches were announced on Friday’s Rampage for the Worlds End pre-show, as follows:
* Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey
* Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall
* The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines
The Zero Hour show streams live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
#AEWWorldsEnd ZERO HOUR, hosted by @ReneePaquette & @RJCity1, starts at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT LIVE TOMORROW on AEW's X, Facebook, and YouTube!
• @QTMarshall vs. @RealJeffJarrett
• Toni Storm vs. @Miss_LeilaGrey
• 8-Man Tag @TopFlight612 & @turbofloyd_ @TruthMagnum vs.… pic.twitter.com/p2qBjX2QA6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE RAW Reportedly Expected To Go Back To Three Hours on Netflix
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic
- DDP Recalls Backstage Confrontation With Randy Savage After Being Knocked Out With an Elbow