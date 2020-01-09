wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Bash at the Beach

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has announced three matches for next week’s “Bash at the Beach” episode of AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode, which airs from Miami, Florida and airs live on TNT:

* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong & Mel (w/Brandi Rhodes)
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher & The Blade

