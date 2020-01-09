wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Bash at the Beach
January 8, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has announced three matches for next week’s “Bash at the Beach” episode of AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode, which airs from Miami, Florida and airs live on TNT:
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong & Mel (w/Brandi Rhodes)
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher & The Blade
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Iron Sheik For Sgt. Slaughter’s Heel Turn, Why His Name Changed
- Ember Moon On How She Ruptured Her Achilles Tendon, Not Realizing It at First, Status of the Injury
- The New Day Recall Their Booty-Os Entrance From WrestleMania 32 & Original Entrance Plan, Being Angry With How the Match Went Down
- Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match