Three Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A Digital Media Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Impact announced the following matches for next week:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

