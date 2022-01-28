wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
A Digital Media Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Impact announced the following matches for next week:
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa
Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
.@JordynneGrace has accepted @TheMattCardona's challenge for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KwuiXeTOTy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022
.@SteveMaclin vs @TheJonGresham next week, non-title and no pure rules!
Will @SteveMaclin defeat @TheJonGresham or will the frustration get the best of him? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/azShj8K54O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022
Something says that did not go the way @The_Ace_Austin planned…@gailkimITSME loved the idea of @FultonWorld/@The_Ace_Austin/@SpeedballBailey & @JakeSomething_ vs The Bullet Club and made it official for next week on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/nxZ5Eu9N3x
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID, Note On Original Return Plan
- Update On If Johnny Gargano Has Had Any Contact With AEW
- Matt Hardy On AEW Pushing Vince McMahon To Embrace Forbidden Door Concept, AEW Forcing WWE To Change Its Ways