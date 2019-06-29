wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-5-19

– Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode. As you can see below, the company announced the following matches for the show, which is the final one before Slammiversary:

* Johnny Impact & John E. Bravo vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack.
* Winner Competes For The Rascalz against LAX at Slammiversary: Dezmond Xavier vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz
* Kiera Hogan vs. Madison Rayne.

Slammiversary takes place on July 7th from Dallas, Texas and airs live om PPV. Impact will air live Friday night on Twitch and Pursuit.

