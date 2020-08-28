wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live
WWE has announced the card for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday afternoon that the following matches are set for the show, which airs tonight at 10 PM ET on the WWE Network:
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Ever-Rise
* Tehitu Miles vs. TBA
* Tony Nese vs. TBA
The full preview for tonight’s show is below:
Highly anticipated edition of 205 Live to feature Lorcan & Burch against Ever-Rise
Tonight’s 205 Live features a trio of must-see matches, as Tehuti Miles has demanded some competition, Tony Nese is in action following last week’s post-match ambush of Jake Atlas, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch are set to throw down with Ever-Rise.
One of the toughest tandems in 205 Live history will collide with one of the brashest, as Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch face Ever-Rise in what is sure to be a thrilling main event. Chase Parker and Matt Martel have even started calling themselves “the greatest tag team ever on 205 Live,” but that theory will be put to the test when they slug it out with the no-nonsense Brit-Am Brawlers, who have been on a roll on the purple brand.
Prior to tonight’s edition of 205 Live, Miles, who has been mired in a bit of a slump, blamed his losing streak on a supposed lack of quality opponents, and he stated his desire to face an experienced Cruiserweight who can push him. Will Tehuti get his wish?
Last week’s 205 Live concluded with a shocking transformation of Nese, as The Premier Athlete was defeated by Jake Atlas in a surprising purple brand conclusion. After the bout, Nese took out his frustrations on the relative newcomer, raining down savage punches and blasting Atlas with a Running Nese before making his way to the announce desk and claiming that the purple brand is “garbage without Tony Nese.” After last week’s jaw-dropping attack, Nese is looking to get back in the win column tonight.
Don’t miss what is sure to be an incredible night of action on 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network
Fightful will have live coverage beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern following WWE SmackDown
