Three Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced the card for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday afternoon that the following matches are set for the show, which airs tonight at 10 PM ET on the WWE Network:

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Ever-Rise

* Tehitu Miles vs. TBA

* Tony Nese vs. TBA

The full preview for tonight’s show is below:

