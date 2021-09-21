Three Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced three matches for this week’s NJPW Strong featuring Jay White, Fred Rosser, and more. The company announced Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata vs. The DKC & Kevin Knight, White vs. Wheeler Yuta, and Rosser vs. Ren Narita for this weekend’s show.

The full announcement reads:

NJPW STRONG Preview: Narita vs Rosser, Jay White vs Wheeler Yuta 【NJoA】

Another stacked card Saturday

Week two of Fighting Spirit Unleashed on NJPW STRONG sees more fantastic action from Long Beach’s Thunder Studios. Big names take part in some big matches for the second week of STRONG before raucous Californian fans.

Main event: Fred Rosser vs Ren Narita

Our main event sees Ren narita go head to head with Fred Rosser. Rosser and Narita have been tagging with, and against each other for months, but in recent weeks, Rosser has been insulted by a perceived lack of respect from the LA Dojo youngster. When Narita beat Karl Fredericks in the headline match of LA Dojo Showcase 2, Rosser headed down to congratulate the Shibata student, but taking the Suntan Superman’s actions as disingenuous, Narita rejected Rosser’s hand. Stating that Rosser should ‘never overlook the LA Dojo’, while casting the shade of calling ‘Mr. No Days Off’ a ‘former superstar’, Narita has drawn Rosser’s ire in the worst way. Certainly Narita has never asked for a day off, and Rosser will expect his opponent to put in a long day at the office Saturday night.

2nd Match: Wheeler Yuta vs Jay White

The second match of the night sees a big opportunity for Wheeler Yuta as he goes up against NEVER Openweight Champion Swicthblade Jay White. White’s title, defended against David Finlay back at Resurgence, will not be on the line tonight in Long Beach, but Yuta could buy himself a shot down the line with a win at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

That obviously is an easier task said than done. After aggressively denying the challenge of Tomohiro Ishii to the NEVER gold in LA, Jay will be looking to remind the world that he defends his title on his own schedule, not anybody else’s.

1st Match: Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata vs The DKC & Kevin Knight

Kicking off proceedings Saturday, Yuya Uemura will team with Yuji Nagata to face Kevin Knight and the DKC. Last we saw Uemura, he was being accepted into the LA Dojo after picking up an impressive tag team win at Resurgence. Now as his excursion officially gets underway, Nagata will be giving him one last sendoff, asthey take on rivals and partners in Knight and the DKC.