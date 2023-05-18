Three Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock. They include:

* Dante Chen vs. Luca Crusifino

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Kale Dixon

* Wendy Choo & Kelani Jordan vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen colliding with bold newcomer Luca Crusifino, Eddy Thorpe attempting to remain undefeated against Kale Dixon, and Wendy Choo teaming with Kelani Jordan to take on Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

As he’s done several times with wins against the likes of Tavion Heights, Oba Femi and Dixon, The Gatekeeper of NXT will once again look to live up to his moniker when he takes on Crusifino.

While he’s only competed in two matches, Crusifino has displayed some odd behavior, routinely passing out his business card to his opponents as well as the WWE Universe. He’ll be looking for redemption after he was defeated by Chen during his debut match in February.

Now 7-0 since making his debut, the world-traveled Thorpe has quickly established himself as one of the Superstars to watch on WWE’s newest brand.

He’ll be opposed by Dixon, a fellow rookie whose early struggles have done nothing to quell his arrogant attitude. Can he break through and claim that elusive first victory?

And though she defeated Jordan last week, Choo was nevertheless impressed by the debuting competitor, so much so that The Sleepy Superstar sprang to the defense of Jordan when Lopez and Vice were bullying her. Now, they’ll join forces against Jordan’s newfound foes.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!