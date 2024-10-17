wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams Peacock at 10 PM ET. They include:

* Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights
* Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Niko Vance & Harlem Lewis

