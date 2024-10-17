wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams Peacock at 10 PM ET. They include:
* Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights
* Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Niko Vance & Harlem Lewis
