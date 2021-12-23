wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark
Three matches are set to take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that the following matches will take place:
* No Disqualification, No Rules Match: Sonny Kiss versus Joey Janela
* Bear Country versus The Acclaimed
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta
.@tonyschiavone24 interviews @SonnyKissXO ahead of NEXT WEEK's No Disqualification – No Rules match up with @JANELABABY on #AEWDark
Watch all the action now at – https://t.co/msYNNUi9jv pic.twitter.com/QIJXnQeCgn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021
#SantaCezar (@CezarBononi_) gives Wingmen @PAvalon & @ryrynemnem the gift of beating up Best Friends @orangecassidy and @WheelerYuta NEXT WEEK on #AEWDark
Watch all the action now at – https://t.co/msYNNUi9jv pic.twitter.com/BDb7BQhttz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021
