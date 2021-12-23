wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

Three matches are set to take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that the following matches will take place:

* No Disqualification, No Rules Match: Sonny Kiss versus Joey Janela
* Bear Country versus The Acclaimed
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

