Three Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced three matches and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw the reveal of the following matches and segments for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young

* Scott D’Amore Announces Entrants In Knockouts Ultimate X Match

* The IInspiration & The Influence vs. Decay

* Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Mickie James & Chris Sabin