Three Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, featuring Brody King in action and more. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP vs Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

* Alex Coughlin Challenge Series: Alex Coughlin vs Matt Morris

The full announcement reads:

STRONG Preview: Resurgence fallout, Daniel Garcia Debuts 【NJoA】

A new era of STRONG begins

With NJPW Resurgence in the books, STRONG now sees new contenders and freshly established names looking to make a statement on the ongoing Summer Struggle.

Main event: Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Direct Tag record: 1-0 Violence Unlimited

This week’s main event sees Brody King and Chris Dickinson take on the West Coast Wrecking Crew, and freshly of Team Filthy, Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs. Resurgence showed just how effectively the West Coast Wrecking Crew have managed to integrate into Team Filthy, but this week they face Violence Unlimited not in a five on five, but a two on two scenario. At Tag Team Turbulence, King and Dickinson powered through the WCWC en route to the tournament finals, but will the situation be different under the direction of Tom Lawlor and his crew?

2nd Match: Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP vs Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

The cross generational LA Dojo alum trio that were united at Resurgence, Clark Connors, Ren Narita and TJP team up again this week to take on an intimidating threesome indeed. Fred Rosser is determined to make bigger and bigger waves on STRONG as fans return to buildings, and this week he teams with Fred Yehi, and an independent sensation making an incredible name for himself in the debuting Daniel Garcia. Garcia, the Savageweight Yehi and Mr. No Days Off would make a tough team for anybody to beat; can Connors, Narita and TJP weather the storm?

1st Match: Alex Coughlin Challenge Series: Alex Coughlin vs Matt Morris

Alex Coughlin’s challenge match series continues this week. Having started with an IMPACT Wrestling competitor in Josh Alexander, now he faces another IMPACT talent in the Drama King, Matt Morris. Morris made his NJPW debut behind the mic at Resurgence, and having scouted the competition, makes his in ring debut against the LA Dojo member. Will his debut be a victorious one, or will Coughlin finally pick up a huge win?