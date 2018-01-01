Three Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown

– The following matches are set for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow night at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show. You can read a review of last week’s show at this link…

* US Title Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn