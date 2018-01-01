 

wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown

January 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AJ Styles Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown

– The following matches are set for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow night at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show. You can read a review of last week’s show at this link

* US Title Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English
* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

