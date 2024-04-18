wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock, which streams after Smackdown. The lineup includes:

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux
* Riley Osbourne vs. Kale Dixon
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair

