Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams at 9 PM ET on Peacock. The matches include:

* Tavion Heights vs. Drew Gulak

* Von Wagner vs. Luca Crusifino

* Brinley Reece vs. Elektra Lopez

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Tavion Heights battling Drew Gulak in a spirited main event, Von Wagner throwing down with Luca Crusifino, and Brinley Reece combating Elektra Lopez.

Having defeated Dante Chen during his last match on NXT Level Up, Gulak will look to keep rolling in his clash with Heights, a fellow mat technician.

The former Olympian has been growing more confident with each match on WWE’s newest brand, though he’ll have his hands full trying to deal with Gulak and his cohorts, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne.

After bonding with Mr. Stone and recovering from Bron Breakker’s sickening steel steps assault, Wagner seems to be in a much better place, and he’s hoping his newfound positive outlook can translate to success in the ring.

He’ll be tasked with outwitting Crusifino, one of the NXT Arena’s favorite targets for jeers.

And Reece is seeking a big win after coming up just short against Arianna Grace in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, though Lopez will have the strength advantage and will be backed by the winner of the tournament, Lola Vice.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!