Three Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

Three matches have been announced for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which streams on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Cutler James & Dion Lennox vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors

* Drake Morreaux vs. Harlem Lewis

* Tyra Mae Steele & Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong

The announcement reads:

James & Lennox set to throw down with Dixon & Connors on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Cutler James and Dion Lennox joining forces against the brash duo of Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors, Drake Morreaux slugging it out with Harlem Lewis, and Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs looking for a big win against Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong.

Perhaps no tandem excels at antagonizing the NXT Universe quite like Dixon and Connors, though earning wins has been difficult for the outspoken tag team.

They’ll try to claim their first victory as a duo against the rookie combo of James and Connors, who recently teamed with Shiloh Hill to take down Gallus for a statement-making win.

And in a clash of heavy hitters, Morreaux and Lewis each seem likely to lean on their impressive striking ability.

Morreaux recently notched a tag team win with Dante Chen against Dixon and Connors but is still searching for his first singles victory, while Lewis came up just short against Joe Coffey in his most recent bout.

Reid picked up a win against Steele last week, but her post-match attack backfired when Diggs chased her right into an impressive slam from Steele.

Now, Reid has found backup in Armstrong, and the stage is set for what should be a heated tag team collision.

Don’t miss NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!