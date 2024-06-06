wrestling / News
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which airs on Peacock after Smackdown. They include:
* Riley Osbourne & Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux
* Tank Ledger vs. Tavion Heights
* Adrianna Rizzo vs. Wren Sinclair
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Was Reportedly Backstage at AEW Double or Nothing
- Bully Ray Critiques How AEW Is Presenting Swerve Strickland as World Champion
- Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997