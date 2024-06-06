wrestling / News

Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which airs on Peacock after Smackdown. They include:

* Riley Osbourne & Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux
* Tank Ledger vs. Tavion Heights
* Adrianna Rizzo vs. Wren Sinclair

