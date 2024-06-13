wrestling / News
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:
* Andre Chase vs. Lucien Price
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill
* Kendal Grey vs. Izzi Dame
