Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:

* Andre Chase vs. Lucien Price
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill
* Kendal Grey vs. Izzi Dame

